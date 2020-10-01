Straub staffer tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Straub Elementary School was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross released a statement about the staff member Thursday morning.
According to Ross, all students who have been in prolonged contact with the staff member has been moved to virtual learning.
“A staff member at Straub tested positive for COVID-19 today. A second verifying test is required. In consultation with the health department, the decision was made to move students in prolonged contact with this person to virtual learning,” he said. “These parents received a phone call from a Straub teacher or principal. The rest of the school received a one call. We had hoped to not have to utilize this protocol so soon. Masks and social distancing were in place. This move is precautionary.”
According to the K-12 COVID-19 reported provided by the state, in other school districts:
— Bracken County has had one staff member test positive.
— Robertson County has had two staff members and one student test positive.
— Lewis County has had one staff member and one student test positive.
— Fleming County has had one staff member and one student test positive.
County-wide numbers include 128 confirmed cases in Mason County. Of those, 119 have recovered and there have been three deaths.
Owners of the R Farm Pumpkin festival also posted on their Facebook page that an individual who attended the festival on Sept. 27 has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of respect for those who faithfully attend our annual Pumpkin fest, we felt we should dis-close this information,” the post said. “Be assured that we had taken all recommended precautions to reduce and contain the spread. We look forward to you enjoying the farm this weekend, wear your mask and social distance. With the year we’ve had, ‘a day in the country’ is what we all really do need.”
In Robertson County, there are 12 confirmed cases with 10 recovered and one death.
Bracken County has 40 confirmed cases with 39 of those recovered.
There are 228 confirmed cases in Lewis County with five remaining active. Of those cases, 113 are from an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center. There have been 14 deaths in the county, all at the center.
Fleming County has reported 81 confirmed cases with four cases still active.