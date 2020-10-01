RSVP collects items for food bank

October 1, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
RSVP held a food drive at the IGA parking lot on Wednesday.

RSVP held a food drive at the IGA parking lot on Wednesday.

The Retired Seniors Volunteer Program held a food drive for the Mason County Food Bank on Wednesday.

The food drive was held in the IGA parking lot on Forest Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all items donated will be taken to the Mason County Food Bank.

Ron Walsh, with RSVP, said the food drive was held because it was important to give back to the food bank.

“There are so many people using the food bank right now,” he said. “Their supplies are diminishing and they need help, so we thought this was a good thing for us to do.”

According to Walsh, RSVP hopes to hold a food drive at least once a week, but in different locations.

“We’ll have one at the Walmart parking lot and one at the Kroger parking lot,” he said. “We’re going to see how it goes and take it from there.”

Rebecca Cartmell, Community Care of Mason County director, said she is thankful for the assistance from RSVP for the food bank.

“We are so pleased that they decided to do that for the food bank,” she said. “Due to COVID-19, we haven’t been receiving a lot of food donations. And, now, we’re going into the holiday season, when a lot more people are needing assistance with food, so this comes at a perfect time.”

Cartmell said some of the most needed food items include canned vegetables and fruits, saltine crackers, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce and soups.

Anyone who was unable to donate during the RSVP food drive can still drop off food, cash or checks to the food bank on Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Checks can also be mailed to 1679 Forest Avenue. The phone number for the food bank is 606-375-6863.

Anyone needing assistance from the food bank needs to bring an ID for everyone in the household and a current piece of mail showing a Mason County address.

Trending Recipes