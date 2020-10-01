Candidate Owensby stops in Maysville

Dr. Alexandra Owensby made a stop in Maysville on Wednesday.
Owensby is the Democratic candidate running against Republican and incumbent Thomas Massie for U.S. House of Representatives in the Fourth District of Kentucky.
Owensby is a resident of Fort Thomas. After receiving her doctoral degree in nursing, she began working as a nurse practitioner in neurology.
According to Owensby, some of her biggest concerns involve unity, followed by healthcare.
“We have extremists on both sides of the aisle,” she said. “We need people to come together. Right now, nothing is getting accomplished, because people are standing their ground. Our current representatives are trying to keep us separated on the 10 percent of things we don’t agree on. As far as healthcare, I started running based on our need for better healthcare.”
She also said education, the economy and infrastructure are important issues for her.
“We have a student loan crisis, our public schools aren’t being funded enough,” she said. “Our economy is in shambles. Our infrastructure can’t support what it needs to support in terms of traffic and broadband. These are things our federal government needs to address. Until we get working and middle-class people elected, we will never address those things. Rich people don’t have those problems. It’s the working and middle class who has those problems.”
According to her website, amowensby.com, other issues she is concerned with include the environment and job creation.
Owensby began her morning in Fort Thomas, followed by stops in Augusta, Maysville and Ashland before returning to Fort Thomas.
Maysville was on her list of places to visit because she felt it was important to find out the concerns of everyone in the district.
“I think it’s so important that you actually visit the places you’re representing and get to know their concerns,” she said. “It’s a really big district and the concerns in Northern Kentucky will not be the same as the people here in Maysville, so I think it’s important to meet with real-life people and find out what I can address for them. My goal is to be a voice for the people.”
While in Maysville, Owensby made a stop at Sprinkles of Hope for ice cream. She also walked through downtown Maysville to see the city and visit shops.