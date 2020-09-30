Murder trial postponed until January

BROOKSVILLE — A murder trial originally scheduled for Sept. 28 has been postponed until Jan. 4.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke, the case has been delayed because of an order from Judge Stockton Wood.

“The judge ordered us to mediate the case,” Clarke said. “And that hasn’t happened yet.”

Arica Woodruff, Nelson Ramos and Dagoberto Ramos were arrested in 2018 for the murder of James Gordley.

Gordley was found murdered in his mobile home in Augusta on Dec. 14, 2018.

At the time, police said they received a phone call from one of Gordley’s neighbors to respond to the area because a dog was off its leash and running around the neighborhood.

According to the Kentucky State Police, an officer attempted to return the dog to the owner (Gordley) and upon arrival, police found Gordley deceased inside the home.

“It started out with a dog running loose,” he said. “They were trying to get the dog back to the owner — they knew who owned the dog. Ultimately, it led to them finding a body inside the residence and it turned into a murder investigation,” said Kentucky State Police Detective Isaac Waters.

Waters said witnesses reported three individuals near the area around the time of the murder. The individuals were entering and exiting the area in a white van.

“I received information about three suspects and a white van in the area. The witness described two males of darker complexion and an unseen driver,” he said during a 2019 pretrial hearing. “We obtained a video from a nearby business that showed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle. The surveillance includes a view of the street that shows the van traveling toward the residence at 10:19 p.m. and away from the residence at 10:26 p.m.”

According to Waters, officers were led to Arica Woodruff, Dagoberto Ramos and Nelson Ramos.

Woodruff had lived with Gordley until about two months before the murder, according to Waters. Woodruff allegedly admitted to driving the van but denied having entered the home on the night Gordley was murdered.

Waters said more than 40 pieces of evidence were collected during the investigation, but nothing seemed to suggest Woodruff went inside the house.

The trial will begin Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.