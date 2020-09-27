New COVID-19 cases in Mason, Fleming counties

There are 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mason County.
Of those cases, 117 are recovered and there have been three deaths.
In Fleming County, there are now 81 confirmed cases with four active cases.
“Please follow the guidance set forth by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” the health department posted on the company’s Facebook page.
There are 40 confirmed cases in Bracken County with three cases remaining active and one hospitalization.
In Lewis County, there are 223 confirmed cases with eight active cases. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths, all from an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.
In Robertson County, there are 12 confirmed cases with 10 recovered.
According to state statistics which measure the average daily cases per 100,000 in population by county, Bracken, Mason and Robertson counties are yellow, Fleming County is green and Lewis County is orange. The federal government list Lewis County as red and Mason County as yellow.
According to the University of Kentucky, masks or face coverings are critical to a successful fall.
Masks or face coverings should:
— Cover mouth and nose
— Fit snugly but comfortably
— Be secured with ties or ear loops
— Be made of multiple layers of fabric
— Allow for breathing without restriction
— Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
To safely remove, grasp the mask by the ties or ear loops, and be careful not to touch eyes, nose, and mouth. Wash your face covering in a washing machine after each use, and wash your hands after removing from your face.
Residents are also urged to follow the guidance set forth by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky:
— Stay home if ill
— Wear a face covering in public
— Avoid large crowds and gatherings
— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)
— Wash hands and surfaces frequently
— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.