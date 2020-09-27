Dogwood’s Autumn Beauty

AUGUSTA — Several Augusta Independent School staff and community members came together on Friday to pray for a safe return to school for students.

The prayer circle began at 9 a.m. with prayer being led by representatives from Crosspoint Community Church.

AIS Principal Robin Kelsch gave an introduction for the prayer circle. After Kelsch’s introduction, a prayer was held, followed by reciting the Lord’s Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

“We wanted to get together and pray for a safe return for students everywhere,” he said. “The early returns so far have been positive and there have been very few cases reported.”

AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane said of the prayer circle:

“We just thought it would be a good idea to come together to kick off the students returning in-person with a prayer,” she said. “Given the circumstances—kids haven’t been in-person for more than six months now and we felt like this would be a really good way to return. It’s something we think is really important because the health and safety of students and staff right now is really important.”

McCane said people always ask what they can do to help, especially throughout the pandemic. She said one of the simplest things people can do is to pray.

“Everyone has been great and the community has really stepped up,” she said. “There are people who want to help, but can’t. The best thing they can do is pray for the students; not just the students here, but all students.”

Renee McClanahan, a teacher at AIS, was among those at the prayer circle.

McClanahan said she has been a part of morning prayer circles with the teachers since they returned to school.

“It’s something we’ve been doing since teachers started coming back,” she said. “It’s an awesome way to start off our morning. It’s something very important to me and I’m glad we do it. This morning was wonderful with more people coming together.”

Brenda Poe, another teacher at AIS, was also there.

“We are a very close knit faculty and this just helps us continue to build that support for one another,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what one of us needs, we know we’re here in the building. We also want to keep our students safe and happy and we’re doing what we can to make sure this is a safe and great school year.”

Kelsch said the prayer circle began with a woman named Betty White about 20 years ago.

“She was the driving force behind this,” Kelsch said. “We have about 40-50 kids every morning. You always have some student leaders who step up and that’s just been a huge part in what we’ve done the last 20 years.”

According to Kelsch, the morning prayer circles with the students is fully student-led.

Once the prayer circle ended, a breakfast was held in the cafeteria.

AIS students will return to in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 28. The schedule will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesdays being a virtual learning day for all students.