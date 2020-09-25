City considering plans for Marshall Key House

The City of Maysville is working to find another organization to take over the Marshall Key House.

For the past several months commissioners have discussed how best to sell the property, despite deed covenants that restrict its use.

The historic house was purchased by the city in 2001 from Old Washington Inc. for $150,000, with funds from a Transportation Enhancement grant. As part of the deed stipulations, the house must be used for public purposes “in perpetuity,” officials said.

The house was built in 1807 by Marshall Key, a nephew of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall. In 1833, Harriet Beecher Stowe visited and was taken to witness a slave auction at the courthouse. According to historic newspaper accounts from the late 1800s, that was where the author received some of the inspiration for her best selling book, Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said the property was acquired by the city around the year 2000 or 2001. At the time, it was owned by the Old Washington Inc. The city used federal transportation funds in the amount of $150,000 to purchase it.

According to Wallingford, there were deed restrictions on the property. Those restrictions include, among other things, that the building be used for public purposes and it be open at least one day each month.

“The Kentucky Heritage Council inspects the property every year,” he said. “They come in and tell us what needs to be fixed. I believe our next inspection is in about two weeks.”

During the city commission meeting on Thursday, Wallingford said he believes the city has budgeted roughly $100,000 for upkeep over time, but that number may not be exact.

Commissioner Andrew Wood said he would like to see someone take over the property in order to keep up with it.

“I learned a lot about it during my tour,” he said. “It needs a home.”

Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill said he would also like to see someone purchase it, whether it be a non-profit or a private citizen.

“If someone wants to take it as is, I’m fine with that,” he said. “I’m not interested if there are strings attached. If that’s the case, I’d want to market it to the public.”

Wallingford said he is looking at entering into negotiations to sell the property.