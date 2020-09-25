New COVID-19 case in Bracken County

BROOKSVILLE — There are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bracken County.
According to the Bracken County Health Department, only three of the cases remain active with one hospitalization.
“Please continue to social-distance, wear a face covering, wash hands often, and stay at home if you are sick,” Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox said.
There are currently 122 confirmed cases in Mason County with 109 people recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths and 2,488 people have recovered.
In Fleming County, there are 78 confirmed cases with eight active cases.
In Lewis County, there are 223 confirmed cases with eight active cases. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths, all from an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.
According to state statistics which measure the average daily cases per 100,000 in population by county, Bracken, Mason and Robertson counties are yellow, Fleming County is green and Lewis County is orange. The federal government list Lewis County as red and Mason County as yellow.
According to the University of Kentucky, masks or face coverings are critical to a successful fall.
Masks or face coverings should:
— Cover mouth and nose
— Fit snugly but comfortably
— Be secured with ties or ear loops
— Be made of multiple layers of fabric
— Allow for breathing without restriction
— Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
To safely remove, grasp the mask by the ties or ear loops, and be careful not to touch eyes, nose, and mouth. Wash your face covering in a washing machine after each use, and wash your hands after removing from your face.
Residents are also urged to follow the guidance set forth by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky:
— Stay home if ill
— Wear a face covering in public
— Avoid large crowds and gatherings
— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)
— Wash hands and surfaces frequently
— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.