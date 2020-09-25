Blue Licks state park Cleanfest Sept. 25-27

The 12th annual Cleanfest will be held at the Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park Sept. 25-27.

The event is hosted by the Unity Area of Narcotics Anonymous.

According to Bryan Helphinstine, with the organization, things will be a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Instead of being held indoors, the event will be held at the campground and refreshments will not be available.

“We were afraid we weren’t going to be able to have it at all this year due to COVID-19,” he said. “Thankfully, we can, but it’s going to look a little different. People can expect some good speakers and a lot of literature.”

The schedule for the weekend includes a medallion presentation at 7 p.m. on Friday, speaker from Morehead at 8 p.m., speaker from Huntington, W.Va. at 9 p.m. and a campfire meeting at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, the evening begins with a medallion ceremony at 7 p.m., speaker from Prestonsburg at 8 p.m., speaker from Cincinnati at 9 p.m. and a campfire meeting at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, at 11 a.m., there will be a farewell meeting.

Other activities that will be available during the weekend include birding, boating, gift shop, hiking, miniature golf, museum, picnicking, playgrounds, swimming and wildflower viewing.

“The campfire meetings are great, because we use that time to sit around, share stories and talk for hours,” he said.

Helphenstine said the event is open to everyone and is free.

“Anyone and everyone can come,” he said. “It’s free and open. You don’t have to be an addict to be here. If you just want to know what we’re about, come down and see us. If you’re a parent, a sibling, a friend … we’ll have literature available if you want something to take home to someone you think might need it.”

For more information, call 606-584-9023 or visit https://barcna.com