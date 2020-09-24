MCTC CDL program ready to hit the road

The Class A Commercial Driver’s License training program offered by Maysville Community and Technical College’s (MCTC) is set to begin with its first cohort on Oct. 6.

The class, which is operated through the college’s Workforce Solutions Department offers Class A CDL training, and is designed for individuals with little or no commercial driving experience.

Students in the class can expect to learn the skills needed to pass the Class A CDL driver’s test and complete vehicle training designed to prepare them for an entry-level position in the trucking industry.

Upon completion of the course, students will be awarded an official certificate.

The class consists of about 200 hours of total instruction. Approximately 40 hours will be spent in the classroom while the remaining time will be spent hands-on with the vehicle and on the road.

The program can be completed in five weeks by attending full-time, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The CDL program will begin on the Rowan Campus and we plan to rotate through all four campuses of MCTC throughout the year,” says Workforce Solutions Director Brittany Corde. “We recognize that the logistics field is growing and providing this course is a way for students to take advantage of that trend.”

Ready to take your career up a gear and become a Class A Certified driver in the trucking industry, go online to https://maysville.kctcs.edu/workforce-solutions/cdl-program.aspx or contact Brittany Corde at 606-759-7141 ext. 66116 or [email protected]

