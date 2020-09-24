FLEMINGSBURG — There is now a tourism board in Flemingsburg.

Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money said the board was created by the Flemingsburg City Council in order to assist with raising tourism numbers in the city.

According to Money, the restaurant and room tax that was passed last year will be used to fund the board. The tax is 3 percent and half will go to the tourism board and half will go to the city. The tourism board will use the funds for projects and tourism related activities.

“We’ve never had funds to do anything with city tourism before,” Money said. “The tourism board will get half the money from that tax for projects. This board operates separately from the city. They don’t answer to us.”

Money said he was excited to see the board formed.

“We’re all tickled,” he said. “I wish we had been able to do this before, but now we’ll be able to have some tourism projects in the city. It’s going to be a plus for our community.”

The board is made up of seven individuals. Those individuals include State Rep. John Sims Jr., who will serve as the chair, Blake Price, Melanie Jones, Betsy Care, Jill Royse, Jean Hickerson and J.P. Tranbarger.

Sims said he was looking forward to have the tourism board in the area.

“I’m very happy about it,” he said. “The city council wanted this and voted on it. The board will get half the money from the tax and we’ll be able to use it for different projects. I’m looking forward to getting some updates done at the parks in the county and city and just getting folks to come into our community and see what we offer. Maybe, we can get some people in here who’ll love the area so much that they’ll move here.”

Sims said the board has met one time, but the members have been tasked with coming up with ideas to bring back to the next meeting.