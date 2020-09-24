Basford indicted on assault charge

BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County man accused of shooting another individual has been indicted by a Bracken County grand jury.
Dillon Basford, 18, was indicted on one count second-degree assault.
According to the indictment, Basford allegedly shot Christopher Downs with a .22 caliber rifle, leading to serious physicals injuries on Downs.
Basford was arrested in June for the alleged shooting.
According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Elliott, officers were called to a scene of a shooting around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, in the area of Dutch Ridge Road near Augusta.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a physical altercation had allegedly broken out between 18-year-old Basford of Augusta and 25-year-old Downs of Clearfield, according to Elliott.
Officials have not given a reason for the altercation between the two men.
Elliott said that during the altercation, Basford allegedly discharged several rounds from a long gun, striking Downs once.
Downs was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Basford was charged with first-degree assault and arrested. He remains in the Mason County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.
The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Chris Lairson.
Others indicted by the grand jury, on unrelated charges, included:
— Jeffrey Lee Hall Jr., 33, on one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
— Jami L. Quinlin, 43, on one count first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second or greater offense, two grams of methamphetamine.