Conway sentenced for abuse of public trust

September 23, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

FLEMINGSBURG — The former Fleming County Schools Finance Officer accused of stealing money from the district has been sentenced.

According to the Fleming County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Gregory Conway was sentenced on Sept. 18 after pleading guilty to amended charges of abuse of public trust over $10,000, but less than $100,000 with the forgery charge dismissed. He was originally charged with abuse of public trust over $100,000.

In his plea agreement, Conway accepted a sentence of seven years imprisonment, paying restitution of $35,000 within 30 days of sentencing, agreed to not object to the Fleming County School Board’s claim with the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, forfeited seized Suburban, trailer and winch and surrendering his teaching certificate.

While working with the Fleming County Schools as director of district-wide operations and finance for four years, Conway, 46, of Vanceburg, allegedly stole thousands of dollars over the course of his tenure with the school district, according to reports.

Conway resigned from his position in June 2018. In July 2018, Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman confirmed that there was an investigation being performed on the former employee due to discrepancies with their public funding.

Creasman said the aforementioned discrepancies were so great, that the investigation had been handed over to the Kentucky State Police. The investigation commenced shortly after Conway’s resignation.

Conway was arrested in November 2018 by Kentucky State Police.

Trending Recipes