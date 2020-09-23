Colemire named permanent MCPL director

September 23, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Alexa Colemire has been named the permanent director of the Mason County Public Library.

Colemire has been with the library for about five years and was selected to serve as interim director after the departure of director Steve Parrott, who tendered his resignation in March.

MCPL Board of Trustees Chair David Hord said Colemire was the obvious choice for the position due to her experience and vision for the library.

“We did interview two other people along with Alexa,” Hord said. “However, it was obvious that she was the right choice for the position. We felt, as far as her degree, her experience and qualifications, she stood out to us. It was a unanimous decision to hire her as the full-time director.”

Colemire said she was excited about the position and has always known this was where she wanted to be.

“I’ve lived in a lot of states and after high school, I came back here,” she said. “I knew this was where I wanted to put down roots and have a family.”

According to Colemire, she attended Maysville Community and Technical College before going to Northern Kentucky University for her bachelor’s degree and the University in Kentucky for her master’s in library science.

Her first library job after college was in Louisville before she returned to Maysville to work as the children’s library director.

“I was in the position for about three and a half years,” she said. “I was then promoted to assistant director by Steve Parrott. I’m honored to have been chosen as the permanent director. I’ve grown to love this area and this library. I will do my best to uphold the mission of the library and meet the needs of the community.”

Colemire said she is looking forward to focusing on some changes at the library, but her first goal is to make it through construction.

“My primary focus right now is getting through construction,” she said. “I also want to focus on getting the staff some good training, some customer service training. There will be some policy changes, especially with the new construction happening.”

Hord said he was happy with the decision and looks forward to continuing to work with Colemire in the future.

“We’re excited and happy that she’s accepted this position,” he said. “We’re all thrilled to have her on board.”

