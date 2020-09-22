New COVID-19 cases in Lewis County

VANCEBURG — Lewis County now has 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the Lewis County Health Department, of those cases, 113 are from an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center, where 77 residents and 36 staff members tested positive.

There are currently eight active cases in the community and one active case at the center. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, with all being residents of the center.

There are currently 122 confirmed cases in Mason County with 109 people recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths and 2,488 people have recovered.

In Fleming County, there are 78 confirmed cases with eight active cases.

Bracken County currently has 38 confirmed cases with only one active case.

According to state statistics which measure the average daily cases per 100,000 in population by county, Bracken, Mason and Robertson counties are yellow, Fleming County is green and Lewis County is orange. The federal government list Lewis County as red and Mason County as yellow.

According to the University of Kentucky, masks or face coverings are critical to a successful fall.

Masks or face coverings should:

— Cover mouth and nose

— Fit snugly but comfortably

— Be secured with ties or ear loops

— Be made of multiple layers of fabric

— Allow for breathing without restriction

— Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

To safely remove, grasp the mask by the ties or ear loops, and be careful not to touch eyes, nose, and mouth. Wash your face covering in a washing machine after each use, and wash your hands after removing from your face.

Residents are also urged to follow the guidance set forth by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky:

— Stay home if ill

— Wear a face covering in public

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.

