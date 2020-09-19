Ruckel stepping down as judge-executive

VANCEBURG — Lewis County Judge-Executive Todd Ruckel will be stepping down from the position on Nov. 30.

On Friday, Ruckel announced that he has accepted a position as the executive director of the Kentucky County Judge-Executive Association.

According to www.kcjea.org, the purpose of the association is to represent county judge-executives and their counties.

Ruckel said he appreciates all of the support he has received over the years.

“Over the past few months I have realized what a privilege it’s been to serve the citizens of Lewis County, the only place I have ever lived. This will be forever my home,” he said. “I am humbled by the strong support and confidence placed in me over the past eight years as your judge/executive and I will be forever grateful to you.”

Ruckel said he will work with the next judge-executive in order to help with the transition.

“I will work closely with our next judge/executive to assist with the transition in any way I can,” he said. “Words cannot adequately express the gratitude and love I have for this community and I am thankful to every citizen of our great county for allowing me this honor.”

Ruckel was elected to the position of judge-executive in 2012 after the seat was vacated by now U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie. He won re-election for the seat in 2014 and 2018.

Ruckel said Lewis County will always be his home.

“So much in the political arena is about timing, I have always hoped I would know when the time was right to make decisions of this magnitude,” he said. “If we listen, God has a way of nudging us at just that moment, and I feel this is the right time for this step. This will forever be my home.”

Ruckel’s term will expire in 2022. Lewis County Attorney Benjamin Harrison is reviewing the process for filling the vacancy.