Facade of Princess Theater to be saved

FLEMINGSBURG — After months of discussion, the facade of the Princess Theater will be saved in Fleming County.

The theater was discussed during a regular meeting of the Flemingsburg City Council on Monday.

Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money said, though the building cannot be used, the front will be saved and left standing.

The Princess Theater was built across Flemingsburg’s Town Branch in 1942, and featured films throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Originally, the building was owned by a small theater circuit called Schafer Circuit, from Morehead.

The building was then purchased by Gary Jones, who lives in Texas, in an auction in 2000. Money said the city purchased the building from Jones last week with the intention of saving it.

Over the years, through various storms and high winds, the theater has sustained heavy damage, with the roof having collapsed along with the building’s back wall. Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money also said the theater’s floor is completely gone.

“We didn’t want a hole there,” Money said. “And you can’t build anything in its place, because it’s over a creek. Besides, that building has been there for a long time and it’s a part of our history. I’d much rather save it than tear it down and just leave a gaping hole where it once stood.”

Money said he was happy about being able to secure the front of the building.

“I’m tickled,” he said. “I don’t want to have just another hole in the ground and this is such a historical property. I’m very excited to be able to save it.”

The city is also looking into how it can save the Fried’s building.

Fried’s building is located at the corner of Main Cross and East Water Street. At one point, it was a department store, but it has since fallen in disrepair.

According to Money, the Buffalo Trace Area Development District is working with the city to looking into what is wrong with the building and how it can be saved.

Other items discussed at the meeting included:

— Wendy’s that will be built in town.

— Trick-or-treating. According to Money, the decision on whether or not to allow trick-or-treat will be held later because the city is waiting on guidance from the governor. However, if it is held, it will be on Thursday, Oct. 29.