Heather Renee French Boulevard to remain

AUGUSTA — Heather Renee French Boulevard’s name will remain in the city.

The street was named for French shortly after she was named Miss America 2000.

During the August city council meeting in Augusta, Councilman Jay Yingling suggested changing the name of the street to honor veterans who were buried in the Hillside and Payne cemeteries. According to Yingling, there are soldiers from the American Revolutionary War to the Korean War buried in those cemeteries.

However, after discussing the matter with residents and business owners, Mayor Michael Taylor asked the council to leave the name of the street the same.

“There are five businesses there that would have to change their addresses,” Taylor said. “And, that street name has been changed five times over the years. It is my recommendation to council to leave the name as it is.”

According to Taylor, the street was named for Heather Renee French, a native of Augusta, because of her achievements and her work with veterans.

“It’s an honor for a small community to have someone with those achievements,” Taylor said.

Yingling said he wanted everyone to understand that when he brought up the name change, it was only as a measure to honor veterans. He also said he had no intention of disrespect or making things difficult on senior citizens who live in the area.

“I brought it up for a couple of reasons,” he said. “I wanted to recognize those people that have done so much after decades of neglect on the cemetery. If council hasn’t seen what has been done now, it’s amazing. It was not my intention to put additional stress on senior citizens who get their prescriptions by mail, their Social Security checks. I also did not know there had been five name changes over the years.”

A suggestion was made to have signs placed at the cemeteries highlighting the soldiers who are buried there.

During the meeting, the council also approved the 2020 tax rates.

The property tax rate is .386 cents per $100 of assessed real property and .6537 per $100 of assessed tangible property. The motor vehicle rate is .185 cents per $100 of assessed value on motor vehicle and watercraft.