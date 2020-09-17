In-person learning resuming Sept. 28

Mason, Bracken, Robertson and Augusta Independent Schools will return to in-person learning on Sept. 28.

In Mason County, Superintendent Rick Ross released a plan on the district’s website outlining the options for students.

According to the document available on the district’s website, students in Pre-K through 12th grade will have a 100 percent online option if parents do not feel comfortable sending their children to school. Students opting for the online learning will not be able to transition to in-person learning until Oct. 26 when the second nine weeks begins.

For students returning to in-person learning, different grade levels will have different days to attend school.

Students in Kindergarten through fifth grade will have full days of instruction on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be in-person until noon.

For Pre-K students and sixth through 12th grade students, there are two schedules.

Students in the “A” schedule, will be in-person on Monday and Tuesday only. They will take part in virtual learning on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For students on the “B” schedule, in-person learning will take place on Thursday and Friday with virtual learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will also be a “C” schedule for students in sixth through 12th grade special education and those attending the Career Magnet School. On this schedule, in-person learning will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Parents with questions about their student’s placement can contact the school to ask questions.

In Robertson County, RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said the plan is to return to in-person learning on Sept. 28. When that happens, students will have the option for in-person or virtual learning.

According to Holbrook, students who opt for in-person learning will be in school Monday through Thursday with Fridays being virtual learning days for everyone.

“This will give our staff a chance to do a deep cleaning of the school building every week,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook said masks will be required for students while inside the building.

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said students opting for in-person learning will return for a full five-day schedule, beginning on Sept. 28. There will also be a virtual learning option for students.

Augusta Independent Schools Superintendent Lisa McCane said students opting for in-person learning will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesday being a virtual learning day for all students.

“Per state guidelines, all students will now be required to wear a mask at all times,” she said. “Teachers are in the process of reaching out to parents to confirm their child’s learning option beginning on (Sept. 28), in-person or virtual. We will be releasing our full reopening guidelines by Monday, Sept. 21.”