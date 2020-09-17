Several indicted in Robertson County

MOUNT OLIVET — Several people were recently indicted by a Robertson County grand jury.
Dillon Stewart Cracraft, 20, was indicted on one count fleeing/evading police, one count speeding, 15 miles over, one count failure to wear seat belts, one county no/expired registration plates, one count failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, one count failure of owner to maintain required insurance, one count reckless driving and one count no registration receipt.
According to the indictment, Cracraft allegedly ignored an officer’s order to stop and “created a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to any person or property.”
Alexander Scott Vice, 23, was indicted on one count first-degree criminal mischief, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count operator a motor vehicle while license is DUI suspended, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, disregarding a stop sign, leaving the scene of an accident, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and second-degree being a persistent felony offender.
According to the indictment, Vice allegedly caused damage to property belonging to the city of Mount Olivet in the amount of $1,0000 or more.
In a separate indictment, Vice was indicted on one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count second-degree wanton endangerment, one count possession drug paraphernalia, one count operating a motor vehicle under the influence while license is DUI suspended, one count operating a motor vehicle under the influence and one count second-degree being a persistent felony offender.
Others indicted included:
— Thomas Charles Reeves, 30, on one count possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and one count third-degree criminal mischief.
— Randi Michelle Fulmer, 30, on two counts first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Jane Margaret Coghe, 35, on four counts first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.