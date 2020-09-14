Limestone cycling tour draws 600

Cyclists pass under a Maysville banner as they begin the Limestone Cycling Tour Saturday.

At 7 a.m., Saturday, nearly 600 cyclists were in downtown Maysville preparing to begin the annual Limestone Cycling Tour.

As cyclists registered for the ride, one man stood on the sidelines with announcements on where the cyclists could begin the race and wishing them an enjoyable day.

Cyclists had a window of time they could leave from downtown between 7-8:30 a.m.

This year marks the 12th year for this annual charity ride. The 2009 inaugural ride was created by a cyclist in memory of his friend, Zach Ruble who was an avid cyclist.

Paula Ruble, Zach’ Ruble’s mother, is now the primary organizer of the event and was bustling around on Saturday to make sure everyone was registered and knew where to be in order to start their ride.

According to Paula Ruble, due to COVID-19, she was originally uncertain if the annual ride could take place. However, after working with the local health department, organizers were able to pull it off with the nearly 600 participants.

“Last year, we had 602,” she said. “That broke our previous record. We were on track to have 1,000 participants this year, but when COVID-19 happened, we weren’t even sure we could hold the ride, but we talked with the health department and organized everything. We had just about 600 register this year.”

Paula Ruble said there were four routes the cyclists could take during the day. The routes ranged from 25 miles to 100 miles.

“In each of the cities, there are gear stops,” Paula Ruble said. “Cyclists can stop and get out of the sun for a bit, if it’s hot today, and get water, snacks and just rest. There are volunteers at each of the stops to assist the cyclists.”

She said the participants were from 20 states across the country.

Patrick and Holly Hickman, traveled from Huntington, W. Va. to ride in the event. This was their first time in downtown Maysville.

“We do triathlon two to three years, but due to COVID-19, those have all been cancelled,” Patrick Hickman said. “We saw this event online and researched it. We have a friend who came with us.”

According to the couple, the route they will take is 62 miles.

“We chose that based on this summer and our skills,” he said. “We’ve done 100 mile runs in the past, but because we haven’t had awhile to train, we thought 60 is a comfortable distance.”

Holly Hickman said she was looking forward to riding something different.

“We’re looking forward to a different route,” she said. “We want to see some new things. We’ve never been in downtown. I always travel (Kentucky 9) when I go to Cincinnati and it looks like a cute little city to look at.”

“So, we’ll stay and have a meal after and just look around,” Patrick Hickman added.

Proceeds over the last 11 years have been donated to the Zachary Ruble Memorial Scholarship Fund administered by the Hayswood Foundation in Maysville with a donation of $5,000 presented in 2019. Also, in 2019, a new scholarship was established by Limestone Cycling Tour, Inc (501c3) through the Maysville Community and Technical College Foundation with an initial donation of $15,000. Each year seven local students can benefit from funds raised through this one-day event.

For more information visit the website at: www.limestonecycingtour.com or follow LCT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.