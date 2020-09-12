VANCEBURG — Lewis County Clerk Glenda Himes is warning residents to not open mail from The Center for Voting Information.

According to Himes, the center is not associated with state or county government and no one should give their information to the center.

“If you get an envelope in the mail from the center of voting information, throw it away,” Himes posted on her Facebook page on Friday. “It is not associated with state or county government. Do not give them your information.”

According to a second post by Himes, the envelope says it is from the Center for Voter Information, located at 1303 US Highway 127 in Frankfort. It also says voter registration forms are enclosed.

According to the organization’s website, centerforvoterinformation.org, it is a non-profit, non-partisan partner organization to the Voter Participation Center, which provides resources and tools for eligible citizens to register to vote.

Rae Jean Poe, Bracken County Clerk, also put out some information on her Facebook page.

According to Poe, the last day to register to vote, change address or apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 5.

Poe also said residents can request an absentee ballot online by visiting govoteky.com.

The general election is Nov. 3.

Although the COVID-19 special button has been removed from the portal, registered voters still have wide latitude in requesting an absentee ballot including those who are medically vulnerable to the virus or concerned about contracting it and those who come in contact with those vulnerable voters, Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher said earlier. There is no age limit and no question asked if a registered voter cites COVID-19 fears as their reason for wanting an absentee ballot.

Requests must be made by Oct. 9 since no request for absentee ballots will be accepted after that date, Schumacher said. The ballots will include prepaid postage although voters will be able to drop off the ballots at a secure ballot box at the clerk’s office in Maysville. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received at Schumacher’s office by Nov. 6.

In order to change any information or register, residents should contact their local county clerk’s offices.