New COVID-19 cases in Lewis

FLEMINGSBURG — Despite warnings from the state, the Fleming County School District will return to in-person classes on Sept. 8.

Recently, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended districts not return to in-person classes until Sept. 28. While many local districts followed that recommendation, FCS Superintendent Brian Creasman said the district will not, after consulting with local physicians, the Fleming County Health Department and assessing released data.

“On Tuesday, Aug 18, the Fleming County Board of Education unanimously approved the district to resume school with in-person classes before Sept. 28, if local COVID-19 data indicated that it was safe to do so and if we provided the general public a seven-day public notice,” Creasman said. “We want to continue to thank all Fleming Countians for your continued support as we navigate reopening schools for students and staff. This has been a very difficult process but the Board of Education and Fleming County Schools has listened to local health experts and all stakeholders as decisions have been made throughout the summer.”

Creasman said the district will require facial coverings to be worn, temperature checks, hand hygiene and a rigorous cleaning schedule.

According to Creasman, students approved for the Fleming County Performance Arts Academy will begin classes virtually, per the wishes of parents and guardians.

St. Patrick School in Maysville returned to in-person classes in mid-August and will continue with that format.

Mason County, Robertson County and Augusta Independent Schools began virtual classes on Monday, Aug. 24 with high school students being required to log in to class via Google Meet at 8 a.m.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said he had received mostly positive feedback from both staff and parents.

“Our teachers did an excellent job,” he said. “There were very few issues during the day. We even had an excellent participation rate with students. There were a handful from each school that didn’t, but it was far less than we had expected.”

Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook also reported an almost issue-free first day of virtual learning.

“It went very well,” he said. “Got a lot of good reports from parents about how things went. Students had access to teachers if they had questions or concerns. It felt very successful compared to the spring.”

AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane believes virtual learning is going well in the district, though she still believes in-person to be the best way for a student to learn.

“Augusta Independent is in our second week of virtual learning implementation, and while in-person school would be more conducive for teaching and learning, we are providing some of the most effective programs and resources available for our students. We strongly encourage parents and families to contact their child’s teacher(s) or the school if they are struggling with usage of technology devices or online programs. To maximize students’ learning, we are available to parents and families to provide assistance either virtually or face-to-face appointments, if needed. We want to stress to parents and families they are not alone and we are here to help and support them as they are facilitating learning at home. Our students’ daily participation has been very high and speaks volumes about the on-going collaboration between the home and school,” she said.

The Lewis County Board of Education approved an extended calendar that allows for virtual learning from Sept. 8 to Nov. 4. Students will return to in-person learning on Nov. 5.