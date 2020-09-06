New COVID-19 cases in Lewis

September 04, 2020
A new art display opens in the Cox Building on Friday.
According to Ruvonna Bevard, with the Ohio River Valley Artist Guild, the show will feature art from David McGee of Fayetteville, Ohio, as part of the ORVAG First Friday event. The artwork will be on display until Nov. 4.
“He’s an exceptional artist,” Bevard said. “He’s won several awards and it’s going to be a big show.”
According to Bevard, a reception will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. When guests arrive, there will be some changes to the way the event is usually held. Temperatures will be checked, social distancing will be maintained and refreshments will not be served.
“It’s not the party we’d like it to be, but we’ll have a reception so people can come in, see the artwork and meet the artist,” she said.
Bevard also said anyone unable to attend the reception will still have an opportunity to meet the artist every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., with the exception of Halloween.
McGee’s artwork features a variety of pieces, include a U.S. Marine, cars, Native Americas, cabins, and other themes.
He served as a U.S. Marine and obtained the rank of Sargeant. While serving in Iraq, he was injured and spend many years in Veterans hospitals and dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. He began a self-imposed art therapy program.
He moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he entered the Nation Veterans Creative Arts Festival through the Columbus VA hospital.
“Any veteran can enter,” he said. “They have hundreds of categories to choose from; from poetry, dance, sculpture, leather, drama and fine arts. The veteran must be represented by his/her local VA hospital where they compete locally in that VA hospital’s area.”
According to McGee, in 2014, he won first place in oil painting and drawing and received special recognition at the national level for his drawings.
“That same year, I met my lovely wife, Rhonda McGee, and I was in the process of moving from Columbus to Cincinnati, where she was living. So I did not enter for a couple of years. The Cincinnati VA Hospital does not offer an art therapy program either. So with the help of Deanna Black a Recreation Therapy Creative Arts Therapist and Tim Kagel from the Baker Hunt Organization, I helped organize an art program for veterans in the Cincinnati area,” he said.
In 2019, he entered the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival again and won first place on the local level, but not the national level. This year, he placed first in the Cincinnati area competition and will move on to the national level.
McGee has also received other recognition, including being spotlighted as a contributing artist in Color Magazine, published in an ebook called Little Jeffrey, winning the people’s choice award in the Color Pencil Society of America art exhibit, and being honored by the Miamisburg Art Gallery.
His exhibit at the Cox Building will be on display from Sept. 4 until Nov. 4, 2020. His work can be found by visiting at www.Devildogart.art and http://dmcgee.artspan.com or following Devildogart on Facebook and Instagram.