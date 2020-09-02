New COVID-19 cases in local area

September 2, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

VANCEBURG — There are now 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Of those cases, 80 remain active and 111 of the total cases are from an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center. There have been 12 COVID-19 deaths reported at the facility, according to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram.

Robertson County now has eight confirmed cases with four recovered.

Other cases include:

— In Mason County, there are 98 confirmed cases with 79 recovered and two deaths.

— In Bracken County, there are 37 cases with all 37 recovered.

— In Fleming County, there are 66 confirmed cases with five still active.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also reported more than 800 new cases for the second day in a row. Of those cases, more than 100 were children under the age of 18.

Steps to help slow the spread of the virus include:

• Wearing a mask or face covering, especially when you are unable to practice social distancing.

• Practicing physical distancing by staying six feet away from people who are not a member of your household.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue away and wash your hands afterward.

• Thoroughly washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoiding groups of people, when possible.

