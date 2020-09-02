Gunman in murder-suicide identified

September 2, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — Kentucky State Police have released more information about a murder-suicide that occurred in Brooksville on Monday.

Trooper Cory Elliott said around 1:20 a.m., KSP received a call from Bracken County dispatch requesting assistance regarding a possible shooting.

Upon arriving, officers found two dead males in the area of a Marathon gas station on Frankfort Street, police said. Both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, according to Elliott.

The preliminary investigation revealed a passenger vehicle, occupied by an adult female driver and an adult male passenger, was parked at the 200 block of Frankfort Street. Another adult male approached the passenger vehicle and fired several rounds from a handgun, striking the male in the passenger seat. The approaching male then pointed and fired the handgun at himself.

Both males were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bracken County Coroner. The female was not injured.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was completed and the identity of both men was released by KSP.

According to Elliott, the armed individual was 33-year-old Gregory Biffle of Brooksville and the individual shot in the passenger seat was 18-year-old Austin McElfresh of Brooksville.

KSP detectives are actively working to determine a cause surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212

Detective Chris Lairson is leading the ongoing investigation. He was assisted on scene by Bracken County Coroner, Bracken County Sheriff’s Office, Bracken County EMS, Bracken County Fire Department, and Campbell County Police

