New COVID-19 cases reported locally

September 1, 2020
Mason County now has 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 77 have recovered and there have been two deaths.

There are now 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County with 71 recovered. Of those cases, 111 are from an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.

There are 76 residents and 35 staff members who have tested positive. Of those, 12 residents and 23 employees have recovered. There have been 12 COVID-19 deaths reported at the facility, according to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram.

In Robertson County, there are six confirmed cases with four recovered.

Other cases in the local area include:

— In Bracken County, there are 37 cases with all 37 recovered.

— In Fleming County, there are 66 confirmed cases with five still active.

With the Labor Day weekend approaching, health officials are cautioning people not to be tempted to hold large gatherings for the holiday.

Samantha Wilson with the Buffalo Trace Health Department said people need to remain diligent.

“Young folks should think carefully about attending parties …now is not the time. The close proximity to others causes the virus to spread,” Wilson said.

Those who are hosting gatherings of 10 or fewer people should continue to practice health care protocols.

Steps to help slow the spread of the virus include:

• Wearing a mask or face covering, especially when you are unable to practice social distancing.

• Practicing physical distancing by staying six feet away from people who are not a member of your household.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue away and wash your hands afterward.

• Thoroughly washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoiding groups of people, when possible.

