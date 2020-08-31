Drive-thru circus draws a crowd

August 31, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

An event at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club drew a large crowd on Sunday.

From 2-5 p.m., cars lined up down Clarks Run Road and to Kentucky 9 with passengers waiting to see a drive-thru circus presented by the Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission.

Those attending the circus pulled into the parking lot of the club on the left side of the road, rather than the right, wrapped around the back parking lot, and came back up the right side of the roadway and pulled into the softball field parking lot, where the attractions were placed.

Each vehicle made a counter-clockwise circle around the lot before exiting on the right side of the road and returning to Kentucky 9.

The circus included several attractions, such as jugglers, aerialists, fire eaters and a wheel of death, in which one man was in a wheel and a woman held on to the opposite side as it spun, according to Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission Vice President Robert Roe.

According to Roe, the circus idea came after the original plan for a summer concert series had to be canceled.

“Originally, we were going to do a series of concerts over the summer, but COVID-19 shut that down,” he said. “I saw on television that people were doing drive-thru circuses. The Cincinnati Circus Company has been here before and they always please the crowds when they come out. We thought ‘why not give it a try.’”

Roe said he was pleased with the large turnout and that the commission was able to have something for families to enjoy this summer.

“I’m really glad we could have something for families to do,” he said. “We are very fortunate to always get good crowds for the events we put on. I can’t say enough about the patrons and supporters we have here. We’re entrusted with their money, so we like to make sure we do good things with it.”

During the event, families were asked to remain in their vehicle. The event was free.

Trending Recipes