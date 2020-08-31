UPDATED: KSP investigating Brooksville murder/suicide

BROOKSVILLE — Officials are calling the deaths of two men in Brooksville early Monday a murder/suicide.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Elliott said around 1:20 a.m., KSP received a call from Bracken County dispatch requesting assistance regarding a possible shooting.

Upon arriving, officers found two dead males in the area of a Marathon gas station on Frankfort Street, police said. Both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, according to Elliott.

“The men were recently acquainted,” Elliott said. “Both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. Detectives are currently working to interview individuals to find out what happened.”

The preliminary investigation revealed a passenger vehicle, occupied by an adult female driver and an adult male passenger, parked at the 200 block of Frankfort Street. Another adult male approached the passenger vehicle, fired several rounds from a handgun, striking the male in the passenger seat. The approaching male then pointed and fired the handgun at himself. Both males were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bracken County Coroner; the female was not injured.

The men were identified by Bracken County Coroner John G. Parker as Austin Dean McElfresh and Gregory Allen Biffle, both with Brooksville addresses.

Two autopsies are scheduled Tuesday in Frankfort.

KSP detectives are actively working to determine a cause surrounding the incident.

As the investigation continues, more information may be available for release. Anyone with information surrounding the incident is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212

Detective Chris Lairson is leading the ongoing investigation. He was assisted on scene by Bracken County Coroner, Bracken County Sheriff’s Office, Bracken County EMS, Bracken County Fire Department, and Campbell County Police

