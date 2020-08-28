Residents encouraged to ‘turn the county teal’

Body cameras are now part of the official Maysville Police Department uniform.

MPD Chief Jared Muse and Lt. Jeremy Poe said the department began using the cameras on Tuesday and have been well received by the department.

According to Muse, the department began working to get the body cameras when Ron Rice was still chief. However, COVID-19 slowed down the initiative, but they are now in and ready for use.

“Every officer working for the department will have one,” he said. “It has really good camera footage and picks up a pretty good view. The officer will push the middle button, it will come on and it will say, ‘body camera recording’ and the officers will do their routine tasks — whatever they’re doing.”

Muse said any interaction with the public will be recorded by the cameras. At the end of the shift, officers will download their footage that will be uploaded to a cloud.

“Basically, anytime we are dealing with the public, we will have our cameras on,” Poe said.

According to Muse, there is a policy for the body cameras. However, for the first three months, the officers will focus on training to make sure they are remembering to use the cameras and to use them properly.

“We’re kind of in, what I would call, the honeymoon phase,” Muse said. “We have a policy in place, but I think for the first three months, you can’t really expect everything to run smoothly. There are going to be times when they forget to turn them on and times when they forget to turn them off. But, I think as long as we are monitoring it and continually reminding the officers, then after a certain time, we can tell them the policy is in effect.”

Muse said the policy will be looked at on a case-by-case basis to see how often the camera is not being turned on, or if it looks like it was an accident.

“And, if a camera is not turned on, once they notice it, they notify their supervisor immediately,” Poe said. “That way, we can document it and if we’re looking for a video and we can’t find it, we can go back to the documents and look. It can be as simple as the battery was dead, didn’t charge properly.”

Muse said he thinks the body cameras will be a great addition for the uniforms.

“I think they’re going to be great,” he said. “It holds everybody accountable and will be great evidence in court. But, we need to remember that they won’t be the save all, end all. There will be times that we won’t catch everything.”

Poe said there are other steps being taken to assist officers in remembering to turn on their cameras. One such step is having a device installed in cruisers that, when emergency lights are turned on, it will also turn on cameras within 30 feet.

Muse said he also wants the public to understand the body camera footage is public record, but there are strict guidelines that have to be followed.

“Certain things will have to be redacted, such as a social security number laying out in open view,” he said. “If the case is ongoing or it involves a juvenile, we can’t immediately release that. If the request comes in and is legitimate, we will fully comply.”

The body cameras are already installed on officer’s uniforms.