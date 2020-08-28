Residents encouraged to ‘turn the county teal’

August 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County will be participating in the “Turn the Towns Teal” campaign through the month of September.

Tina Teegarden, Bracken County Judge-Executive, is encouraging residents in the county to decorate with teal and gold colors to show support pediatric and ovarian cancer.

The teal is for ovarian cancer and the gold is for pediatric cancer.

Teegarden said the county decided to participate in the initiative last year after she was approached by Jamie Jett-Hurst.

“She asked that we participate to help honor the memory of Gracie Hurst,” Teegarden said.

Gracie Hurst was 9 years old when she died from ovarian cancer.

“We’d like to see everyone participate. The courthouse will have bows and lights outside to show our support. We want to see gold/teal ribbons and yellow/gold porch lights everywhere through the county and cities,” Teegarden said.

According to turnthetownsteal.org, the national campaign is important to promote awareness of ovarian cancer. The caner is subtle and there is no conclusive early detection tests.

The campaign was started by Gail MacNeil of Chatham, N.J. after her own 10-year battle with ovarian cancer.

There are requirements for the campaign, such as ribbons must be put up at the beginning of the month of September and removed by the end.

Towns and individuals can register participation on the website.

More information can be found by visiting www.turnthetownsteal.org.

Trending Recipes