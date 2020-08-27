Recycling discussed by fiscal court

August 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden provided an update on the recycling program during Wednesday’s fiscal court meeting.

According to Teegarden, she has looked into the possibility of having Rumpke provide a recycling trailer that would be dumped once per week. However, the cost of that trailer would be $750 per month, per trailer.

“That’s the cost to have one trailer,” she said. “If we had more than one, we could get a discount.”

Teegarden has looked into other options, as well, including hauling recycling to Cincinnati. However, that would cost about $5,800 per year, rather than the $2,200 that has been allotted per year to Mason County.

Previously, Teegarden said there were new guidelines implemented at the Mason County Recycling Center that Bracken County could not adjust to right now.

“They no longer have inmates working at the recycling center,” she said. “We cannot use our trailers to place in the different areas of the county, nor use them to transport and dump. All recycled items have to be separated into six categories before we get it over to the center.”

Magistrate Carl Allen asked if the county would continue to employee the Solid Waste coordinator since the recycling program is currently up in the air.

Teegarden said the coordinator has been busy and more duties can be added if needed.

“He’s staying busy,” she said. “He’s working on grants and pinpointing areas in the county that need to be cleaned up. We can add more duties if needed.”

Teegarden asked that anyone with suggestions for the recycling program to contact her.

During the meeting, Teegarden said she wanted the public to understand how fee collecting agencies within the county work.

According to Teegarden, the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Bracken County Clerk’s Office are both independent offices. Though the fiscal court can supplement the budgets of those offices, the court does not control how the offices run.

“We can help supplement their budgets if we need to, but the county fiscal court has no say in the hiring and firing of anyone within those offices,” Teegarden said.

Other items discussed at the meeting included:

— Approving the county tax rates. The real/tangible rate is .3880 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is the compensating rate. It is less than the .3890 rate from 2019. The motor vehicle rate remains the same at .1880 cents per $100 of assessed value.

— Approving a bid for T-rail. The bid amount was $8.34 per linear foot from Progress Rail.

Trending Recipes