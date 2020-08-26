Several indicted in Fleming County

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

FLEMINGSBURG — Several people were recently indicted by a Fleming County grand jury.

Maxwell R. Brown, 19, was indicted on one count second-degree rape, one count second-degree sodomy, one count second-degree sexual abuse and one count unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.

According to the indictment, on or about May 8, 2020, Brown allegedly committed the offenses with a victim under the age of 16.

Toby Wade Johnson, 35, was indicted on one count fourth-degree assault, one count first-degree wanton endangerment, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of marijuana, one count resisting arrest, one count possession of drug paraphernalia and one count third-degree assault.

According to the indictment, Johnson allegedly struck a female victim with a closed fist and held a knife to her throat.

Justin Conn, 30, was indicted on one count theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but less than $10,000.

Steven Mers, 33, was indicted on one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Dennis McAllister, 56, was indicted on one count possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count third-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count buy/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count fraudulent use of an ID card or electric code for benefits.

James Ray Markwell, 25, was indicted on one count first-degree fleeing/evading police, one count driving on a DUI suspended license and one count rear license plate not illuminated.

Mary Ruth Case, 46, was indicted on one count theft by unlawful taking less than $500, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lincoln Taylor Brown, 29, was indicted on one count criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Larry Murphy Gifford, 51, was indicted on one count careless driving, one count no/expired registration plates, one count operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol and one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Emanuel Shelter, 32, was indicted on one count receiving stolen property, more than $500, but less than $10,000.

