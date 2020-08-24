Haines indicted on murder charge

FLEMINGSBURG — A Fleming County woman was recently indicted for murder by a Fleming County grand jury.

Alison Marie Haines, 20, of Flemingsburg, was indicted on one count murder, one count tampering with physical evidence and three counts first-degree wanton endangerment.

Haines was arrested on June 17 by officers with the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly shooting 33-year-old Brent Tester.

She was on Convict Pike around 10:30 p.m., on June 17 when she, two males and another woman allegedly had an altercation, according to Fleming County Sheriff Gary Kinder.

During the altercation, Haines allegedly shot Tester, who was taken to Fleming County Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kinder said Haines fled from the area and witnesses were questioned about her whereabouts.

“We talked to witnesses who were in the area at the time and we discovered she was on Hall Road at her father’s house,” Kinder said.

According to Kinder, Haines and a cousin barricaded themselves inside the home for about an hour before Haines was arrested.

“We took her into custody around 4 a.m.,” he said.

Haines was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder. Other charges could be pending.

She remains in the detention center on a $250,000 cash bond.

Kinder said Detective Jared Wagner was the investigating officer. The incident will remain under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by the Kentucky State Police, Flemingsburg Police Department, Fleming County Coroner and Fleming County EMS.

