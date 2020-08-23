Some schools reopening virtually on Monday

August 23, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

Many area schools will return to classes via virtual learning on Monday.

Mason County Schools will begin virtual classes on Monday, with high school students being required to log in to class via Google Meet at 8 a.m.

“This is a new experience for teachers, students, and parents alike. It will not be perfect. We will run into issues and will work to get those resolved as soon as possible. But, we CAN do this. I can assure you that our staff has worked extremely hard in preparation for virtual learning. We are anxious to meet with students tomorrow and we are excited about the possibilities that a little change can open up,” said a message posted to the high school’s Facebook page.

St. Patrick School returned to the in-person learning on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and will continue to do so.

The Fleming County School District approved a measure to reopen schools on Sept. 8.

However, whether that will be for in-person learning or non-traditional instructional days will be decided later.

According to Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman, the decision will be based on what the COVID-19 cases look like in the county over the next few weeks.

“By vote, the board of education provided the district the flexibility to begin in-person or continue in NTI beginning on Sept. 8, 2020, based on current conditions happening in the community,” he said.

Creasman said the district has a safe reopening plan and the decision to consider returning to traditional learning was based on several reasons.

Those reason include the number of active cases in Fleming County remain relatively low, enrollment in the Fleming County Performance Academy has gone from a projected 400 students to 800, meaning traditional classroom enrollment has decreased to safe and manageable levels and the reopening plan for the district follows the Kentucky and CDC recommendations as well as the Denmark model.

Augusta Independent School will also return to the school on Aug. 24 virtually.

A schedule released on the AIS Facebook page said students in seventh through 12th grade will be live during their regular class periods. Students in K-6 grades will have their schedules communicated to them by their teachers.

The Lewis County Board of Education approved an extended calendar that allows for virtual learning from Sept. 8 to Nov. 4. Students will return to in-person learning on Nov. 5.

Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said virtual learning will begin on Aug. 24 for his district as well.

“I think the learning process is important and we are in better shape to provide a meaningful virtual learning experience to our RCS students,” he said. “I understand the reasons for the decision and children’s safety should be a number one priority. We always can work harder to catch up a child which there education. There no replacing someone we lose to COVID-19, especially a child.”