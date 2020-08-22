Several indicted in Bracken County

August 22, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — Several people were recently indicted by a Bracken County grand jury.

Justin Allen Evans, 35, was indicted on three counts first-degree rape, victim less than 12 years old, two counts incest, victim less than 12 years old and one count first-degree sexual abuse, victim less than 12 years old.

According to the indictment, between Dec. 29, 2014 and Feb. 16, 2016, Evans allegedly committed the offenses and “threatened said person he would harm the person’s mother or brother if said person told anyone.”

Billy Joe Littleton, 40, was indicted on one count violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, one count second-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count first-degree criminal mischief.

According to the indictment, Littleton allegedly restrained a female and defaced, destroyed or damaged her laptop computer.

Others indicted included:

— Ronnie Lewis Shields Jr., 50, on one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

— Daniel Joe Holland, 36, on one count receiving stolen property — firearm.

— Kevin Thomas Lawrence, 29, on one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of drug paraphernalia and one count possession of marijuana.

— Toby Wade Johnson, 36, on one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

— Brandon Scott Lawhun, 28, on one count speeding, 26 miles over, one count reckless driving, one count operating on suspended/revoked operators license, one count obstructed vision and/or windshield, one count no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, one count failure of owner to maintained required insurance, one count first-degree fleeing/evading police and one count operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

— Shonda Rosel, 42, on one count making a false statement or misrepresentation to receive benefits over $100.

— Koty James Tackett, 40, on three counts first-degree wanton endangerment, one count second-degree disorderly conduct and one count menacing.

— Ronald Colton Foster, 26, on one count possession of drug paraphernalia and one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

— Canaan Joseph King, 34, on one count possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count second-degree persistent felony offender.