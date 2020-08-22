Parents drive-thru RCS back-to-school bash

MOUNT OLIVET — In order to make sure all students had the necessary equipment to begin school on Monday, a drive-thru event was held at the Robertson County School District on Thursday.

From 4:30 to 6 p.m., parents were invited to drive up to the front area of RCS and pickup bags of school supplies for their children.

When the parents arrived, they would give their child’s name and a staff member would find the correct bag and hand it out to the waiting family.

Inside the bags were items such as notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and other necessary items. The students were also given their Chromebooks and textbooks, according to RCS Principal Aaron Massey.

Massey said the drive-thru event was held in lieu of the typical back-to-school bash, due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

“We usually have a big back-to-school bash where the families can come and get school supplies, meet their teachers and talk to the staff,” Massey said. “This year, we couldn’t do something like that, so we did a drive-thru event that would allow them to be able to get the items they needed to start school on Monday.”

There were 375 bags picked up on Thursday. The remaining items were delivered to students on Friday by RCS staff.

According to Massey, the staff were as excited about the event as the students were when they arrived.

“The kids all seem very excited,” he said. “They’re getting to see their teachers and teachers are seeing students they haven’t seen in five months. It’s very exciting.”

Massie said when classes begin on Monday, they will be virtual, per guidelines from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

He also said the district will be much more prepared for virtual learning than in the Spring.

“We will be much more prepared,” he said. “When we shut down in the spring, it was sudden and we weren’t completely prepared. Now, we’ve spent all summer talking about what works and what doesn’t. We’re even suggesting teachers record their lessons, so students can log on live and watch, or if something happens and they can’t, they’ll be able to go back and watch it and pause whenever they need to.”