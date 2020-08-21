Second COVID-19 death reported in Mason

August 21, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

A second COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Mason County.

According to Mason County Health Department Spokesperson Samantha Wilson, the death actually occurred two weeks ago, but the case information was sent to a review panel, which deemed it a COVID-19 related death.

Wilson also said the death is related to the first COVID-19 death, as both were in the same cluster of cases.

“The case had to be reviewed and it was deemed COVID-19 related,” she said. “The case was a part of the same cluster as the first death.”

According to Wilson, Mason County is currently at 81 confirmed cases.

Lewis County has 151 confirmed COVID-19 cases with six deaths.

Of those cases, 90 are active. An outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center accounts for 100 of the cases, according to the Lewis County Health Department.

Other cases include:

— Fleming County, there are 63 confirmed cases with six cases currently active.

— Robertson County, there are four confirmed cases.

— Bracken County, there are 37 confirmed cases.

Steps to help slow the spread of the virus include:

• Wearing a mask or face covering, especially when you are unable to practice social distancing.

• Practicing physical distancing by staying six feet away from people who are not a member of your household.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue away and wash your hands afterward.

• Thoroughly washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoiding groups of people, when possible.