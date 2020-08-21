Second COVID-19 death reported in Mason

VANCEBURG — Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Lewis County.

According to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram, all four individuals were residents at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.

The first death occurred on Thursday, the second death occurred on Sunday and two deaths were confirmed on Monday.

There are currently 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county with 76 of those still active.

Steps to help slow the spread of the virus include:

• Wearing a mask or face covering, especially when you are unable to practice social distancing.

• Practicing physical distancing by staying six feet away from people who are not a member of your household.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue away and wash your hands afterward.

• Thoroughly washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoiding groups of people, when possible.

Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department three days a week. There is no charge for the test.

Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.

COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

In Mason county, there are currently 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Antibody testing will be available on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Buffalo Trace Health Department. Anyone interested in being tested for antibodies is asked to call the health department to make an appointment.

Fleming County Schools recently reported a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19 at Simons Middle School, according to Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman.

“Because of the protocols in place, at this time, there is no need to suspend athletics. We continue to update protocols to mitigate COVID-19 and other viruses. I cannot emphasize the importance of students with symptoms or not feeling well to work closely with their coaches. Out of an abundance of caution, students with new symptoms should not be attending practice or workouts. We have school nurses available to help make recommendations and to answer questions,” Creasman said.

Creasman said no athlete is being penalized for missing practice due to health reasons.

The Brown County, Ohio Sheriff’s Department is reporting that four inmates at the Brown County Detention Center recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“The inmates were isolated,” Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said. “All other inmates were placed in quarantine and the cell block and all common areas on the block were disinfected.”

According to Ellis, the inmates who tested positive have been prescribed antibiotics and are being medically assessed daily.

“The inmates are asymptomatic at this time,” he said. “All other inmates on the affected block are asymptomatic at this time.”

Ellis said additional precautions will be put into place, including issuance of surgical masks to all inmates, increased disinfection of common areas and maintaining isolation/quarantine procedures.

In Robertson County, there are four confirmed COVID-19 cases with all four recovered.