RCS project adds additional parking

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County School District will have several additional parking spots for the 2020-21 school year.
Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said there has been a parking issue at the district since the school was first built in 2013.
Holbrook said at least 100 parking spots have always been needed and with additional enrollment, that has become even more important.
“The student population has increased to more than 400 students — out of that, about 50 to 60 of them are drivers,” he said. “We had some bonding money left and we had most of our facility plan was complete, so we decided to look at the parking lot.”
This project adds 138 spots to the district lots. There will be 114 added to the main campus, near the baseball field and 24 added to the board parking lot.
“We started about this in the Spring,” Holbrook said. “We held the All A basketball tournament here in January. Every four years, we hold the district tournament, every six years we hold the All A tournament. We also have big events with the community and graduation. Our biggest issues there is our parking. There just wasn’t enough parking. When they built the school, they were thinking about parking more for an elementary school than a K-12 school.”
According to Holbrook, the parking lots will also be connected now.
“The whole campus will not be connected by a hard surface,” he said. “It used to be that to get from gym to the area where the classrooms are, you would have to go through grass. You couldn’t from one side to the other. Now, you’ll be able to go across campus parking lots. Now, we’ll also have two ways in from 62 to the campus.”
Holbrook said the expected cost of the project is $530,000. It will be funded through bonding.
“We should be able to bond $670,000, so we should be able to take care of all of that,” he said.