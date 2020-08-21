New COVID-19 cases reported locally

Kaci Compton has been named the new director of the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Compton was born and raised in Manchester, Ohio. She attended Morehead State University, where she had planned to major in Spanish. However, circumstances led her to major in Government instead.

“The government department there recruited me,” she said. “I grew to love community service and being involved.”

According to Compton, after college, she began working in the office of U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup as a field representative.

“I was fortunate enough after college to find myself working for (Wenstrup),” she said. “I learned even more about being a good public servant through that job.”

In 2018, she began working as a communication specialist for Insolves/Fluor in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Compton said she applied for the Chamber of Commerce director position after a friend pointed it out to her.

“We already knew we wanted to be in this area,” she said. “We do everything in Maysville — we shop here, we go to church here. We wanted our kids in the Mason County School system. A friend showed me the listing for the chamber and said I should go for it. I wanted to be more involved in the community here, and I already have a lot of experience working with chamber directors, so I thought, ‘why not?’”

She said she was excited to be chosen for the position and looks forward to being more involved with the chamber members.

“My main focus right now is to serve to the best of my ability through these times,” she said. “I don’t want to just accept that things are different — I want to work with our members to get through it. I will use every capability I have to assist our members.”

Gerry Schumacher, chair of the chamber of commerce board of directors, said Compton will be a great addition to the chamber.

“We’re very excited,” Schumacher said. “She’s going to be a great addition. We couldn’t be more pleased. She will bring a lot to the table.”

Jeremy Faulkner, chair of the search committee for the new director, expressed similar sentiments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kaci Compton as our next Executive Director. Kaci is an excellent communicator with the background and experience the search committee was hoping to recruit when we started the process earlier this year. She possesses tremendous poise, energy, and intelligence. The search committee was unanimous in our recommendation to the board. Kaci is going to be a wonderful community leader for years to come,” he said.

Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said he is excited to have Compton on board at the chamber.

“She comes very highly recommended,” Pfeffer said. “I believe she is going to meet everyone’s expectations. She is going to do very well and we’re excited to have her. I also want to express my gratitude for Bob for having served us at the chamber and I’m sure he’s looking forward to getting her in there.”

Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill said he wanted to congratulate Compton on her new position.

“MMCIDA and I congratulate Mrs. Compton on her selection as the new Maysville Mason County Chamber of Commerce Director. The MMCIDA, Maysville Main Street and tourism are very much looking forward to the addition of Mrs. Compton to our team of dedicated professionals aspiring to make the Maysville and Mason County quality of life and growing business sectors the best possible,” he said. “A vibrant and energetic Chamber of Commerce plays a pivotal role in, not only supporting our current businesses, but also the promotion of Maysville and Mason County to the world. In addition, we applaud the exemplary efforts of Interim Director Bob Hendrickson for leading the Chamber through our current pandemic as well as bridging the gap between Vicki Steigleder’s leadership and that of the future, Mrs. Compton’s. We are confident that Mrs. Compton will do ‘big things’ at the Maysville-Mason County Chamber of Commerce and we are very much looking forward to her addition.”