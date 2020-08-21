New COVID-19 cases reported locally

Mason County now has 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Of those cases, 61 have recovered.
Antibody testing will be available on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Buffalo Trace Health Department. Anyone interested in being tested for antibodies is asked to call the health department to make an appointment.
In Lewis County, there are now 126 confirmed cases with 72 of those cases still active, according to the Lewis County Health Department. Of the total cases, 76 are from an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department three days a week. There is no charge for the test.
Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.
COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Other cases include:
— Bracken County, there are 37 confirmed cases.
— Robertson County, there are four confirmed cases.
— Fleming County, there are 62 confirmed cases.
Steps to help slow the spread of the virus include:
• Wearing a mask or face covering, especially when you are unable to practice social distancing.
• Practicing physical distancing by staying six feet away from people who are not a member of your household.
• Covering your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue away and wash your hands afterward.
• Thoroughly washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoiding groups of people, when possible.