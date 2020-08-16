Lewis County at 121 COVID-19 cases

VANCEBURG — Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 76 of those currently active.

She said 10 of the current cases have required hospitalization with five currently in the hospital.

An outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care announced August 1 now accounts for 74 of the reported cases.

Bertram said 50 in-house residents and 24 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday night.

She said health department workers are making contact investigations and follow-ups with the latest cases including those at the nursing facility.

The first COVID-19 related death was confirmed Thursday morning.

Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.

Joe Donchatz, Executive Director of Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care, said in the initial release he had learned that a resident of the facility had visited an area hospital and was in contact with a hospital employee that later tested positive.

Donchatz said several residents began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 resulting in COVID testing for all suspected residents and staff.

Regular COVID-19 testing at the facility continues with frequent health checks throughout each day.

Bertram continues to urge area residents to practice social distancing, wear masks in public, and wash your hands frequently.

She also suggests that when possible, you should avoid situations where there are groups of people.

She urges those who are sick or have symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with others.

Lewis County’s first confirmed case was reported on March 25.

Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department three days a week. There is no charge for the test.

Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.

COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.

Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.