McCane recieves exemplary evaluation

AUGUSTA — Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane received exemplary on all aspects of her superintendent evaluation recently.
The evaluation measures seven areas including strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.
During a regular meeting of the AIS board of education on Thursday, which was held over a Zoom conference, it was announced that McCane had received an exemplary evaluation.
“You spend endless house making Augusta Independent the best system, especially during these difficult times with the virus, the budget cuts and expenses going up,” Board Chair Julie Moore said. “You’ve been able to keep the district strong. We are very fortunate to have you and that you exceed all the standards we are evaluating.”
Board member Dionne Laycock agreed with the comment.
“We couldn’t ask for anyone better,” she said.
During the meeting, the board also approved the reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
According to the board of education, at the recommendation of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, in-person classes will not begin until Sept. 28. Until then, NTI days will be utilized, beginning on Aug. 24.
The board also approved a tax rate hearing that will be held before the next regular meeting on Sept. 10. The hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. and the purpose is to discuss taking the four percent increase on tax rates.
Other items discussed at the meeting included:
— Approving the monthly budget report.
— Approving the monthly facilities report.
— Approving the second reading of the 2020 board policies.
— Approving the second reading of the social media policy.
— Approving bills.