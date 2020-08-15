Mobile food pantry opening Aug. 28

BROOKSVILLE — A new mobile food pantry will be available for the residents of Bracken County soon.

The “Food for Friends” pantry will be start providing services on Aug. 28 and will be open the fourth Friday of every month, according to city officials in Brooksville.

“Food for Friends is an initiative of Catholic Charities Diocese of Covington where food will be available for Bracken County residents who can pick up anywhere from 20-40 food items at no cost,” officials said.

Food items will vary and may include canned goods, rice, pasta, meat and fresh produce.

The provided food is a part of the emergency food assistance program and there are income restrictions. Residents may not receive allocations from TEFAP more than once per month.

The pantry will be hosted at the hall at St. James Parish, located at 122 Garrett Street in Brooksville.

In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the pantry will be drive-thru.

“Vehicles will be lined up on the road in the Cemetery at St. James. While waiting in line we ask that you please do not get out of your vehicles and wander around. We are doing our part to keep you safe and we ask that you do the same for us,” officials said.

Volunteers will be available to check in those who arrive and will assist with loading food.

The pantry will operate from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information on the pantry, contact John Hehman, the pantry coordinator, at 859-581-8974 ext. 124 or by email at [email protected]