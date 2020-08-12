Fatal Robertson fire under investigation

August 12, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

MOUNT OLIVET — A fatal fire in Robertson County is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

KSP Trooper Cory Elliott said on Aug. 8, around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call to respond to the scene of a fire on Anderson Lane in Robertson County.

Upon arrival, fire crews were unable to conduct a search of the home due to the severity of the fire.

“Once first responders were safely able to enter the residence, they located one deceased adult inside,” Elliott said.

According to Elliott, the Harrison County coroner was called and removed the deceased. The body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy and a positive identification.

Elliott said the name of the deceased is not being released, pending the results from Frankfort.

Detectives are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire and more information will be released as it becomes available.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Robertson County Fire Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County coroner.

KSP Detective Joseph Fillatreau is leading the investigation.