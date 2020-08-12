Fatal Robertson fire under investigation

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County now has 37 positive cases of COVID-19.

During a meeting of the Bracken County Fiscal Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Scotty Lippert asked Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox if the uptick in cases was due to the virus spreading or because of expanded testing.

“I believe it’s both,” Cox said.

Cox said residents can get tested at their doctor’s office or they can be tested at the health department. The health department test is free.

Lippert said he had heard some people were concerned about getting the test done due to it being uncomfortable.

“We do go as far as we can, because that provides the most accurate results,” Cox said. “The deeper you can go, the more accurate it will be.”

Lewis County is now at 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 50 are currently active and six have required hospitalization.

According to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram, 44 of the cases are from an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center. There were 27 residents and 17 staff members who tested positive.

In Mason County, there are 67 confirmed cases with 56 recovered.

On Friday, the Buffalo Trace Health Department will be offering a drive-thru antibody test from 10:30 a.m. to noon by appointment only. The cost for the test will be $30 and only cash or check will be accepted.

There are 62 confirmed cases in Fleming County with 10 of those cases currently active and one hospitalization.

In Robertson County, there are four confirmed cases with four recoveries.

All local health department are encouraging residents to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandate and use a mask when out in public. To wear your mask correctly:

— Wash your hands before putting on your mask.

— Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.

— Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face.

— Make sure you can breathe easily.

The Centers for Disease Control does not recommend use of masks or cloth masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent.