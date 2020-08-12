COVID-19 numbers still increasing in area

Lewis County is reporting 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 45 of them active, according to information posted by the Lewis County Health Department this week.

Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care now has 23 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least two other area nursing and long-term care facilities have reported cases of the virus, according to information from the state Cabinet for Families and Children. They include Maysville Nursing and Rehab with one reported case and Pioneer Trace Nursing in Flemingsburg, which has also reported one case.

In Mason County, the number of confirmed cases stands at 67, with 53 recovered and one death.

In Robertson County, no new cases were reported with four cases, three of those recovered.

Fleming County Health Department’s latest report indicates 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county with 10 active cases with one hospitalization.

Bracken County Health Department received notification of positive case number 34 on Sunday, a male under the age of 40.

All local health department are encouraging residents to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandate and use a mask when out in public. To wear your mask correctly:

— Wash your hands before putting on your mask.

— Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.

— Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face.

— Make sure you can breathe easily.

The Centers for Disease Control does not recommend use of masks or cloth masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent.