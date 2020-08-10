No bones about it

August 10, 2020

Visitors to the local Adams County Farmers Market in West Union, Ohio, have been treated to free frozen beef bones for their dogs, courtesy of Bill Wickerham and End of the Ridge Marketplace, LLC. All visitors needed to do to receive the bones was to make a donation to the Humane Society of Adams County. Helping with the donation collection were Lyrric Hanson, age 8, and Marjorie Insko, age 8.