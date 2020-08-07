RUHL announces lunch program policy

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County School District will begin the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning.

After a lengthy discussion, the RCS Board of Education decided to begin with non-traditional instructional days on Aug. 24 and continue with virtual learning until at least Sept. 21. However, the board plans to meet twice before Sept. 21 to decide if it is safe to resume in-person learning sooner.

During a special meeting of the board of education, RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook told the board he did not feel comfortable sending students back to school with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

“I’m not real comfortable with the idea,” Holbrook said. “I’ll be completely honest, I think it’s a fantasy to say we can have students here safely.”

RCS Board Attorney Raymond Bogucki expressed similar sentiments.

“We have to consider things unique to our district,” he said.

According to Bogucki, about one third of students in Robertson County are being raised by grandparents, who are at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. He also said children are more likely to be asymptomatic while carrying the virus to others.

“We have to consider that it’s on the rise,” he said.

Board Member Wendell Haag said he did not believe there should be discussion about opening schools with the amount of new cases being reported daily.

“In March, when schools closed,we were seeing about 100 cases a day, but now, we’re seeing 300 or more and we’re talking about opening school,” he said.

RCS Technology Director Billie Jo Gifford said about 26 percent of students, or 100 children, are without internet access in the county. Some of those children may be in the same household, however.

In order to assist with internet access, there are two hot spots located in the school district where parents can drive up and allow their child to connect to the internet. The Robertson County Public Library also has free WiFi access.

Gifford said she has also looked into other options, such as purchasing hot spots from ATT that can be sent home with students. The district would be responsible for the monthly service charge to use the device.

“That doesn’t help with areas where students don’t have cell service,” she said. “No cell service, no internet service.”

According to Gifford, another option is to send homework to students on flash drives.

One parent who was on the Zoom call for the board meeting said she would prefer to have her student in-person, but she would also be concerned about sending the child due to the spread of COVID-19.

After discussing options, the board approved beginning with NTI on Aug. 24 and in-person on Sept. 21. There will be two board meetings before Sept. 21 to reevaluate and decide if school can open safely sooner.

Other items discussed at the meeting included:

— Approving the foster grandparent program.

— Approving the Spanish teacher contract with Augusta Independent School.