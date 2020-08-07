RUHL announces lunch program policy

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District announced its 2020-2021 program year policy for free and reduced price meals for students unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program.

The Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines will be used for determining eligibility.

Children from families whose annual income is at or below the Federal Guidelines are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

Applications are available online through the school website (www.rulh.us) and will be distributed to students on the first day of school.

To apply for free and reduced-price benefits, households should fill out one application and return it to the school. Additional copies are available at the principal’s office at the school.