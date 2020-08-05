One indicted in Fleming County

August 5, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

FLEMINGSBURG — A Fleming County woman was indicted by a Fleming County grand jury on Monday, Aug. 3.

Nichole Ann Rosel, 31, was indicted on one count first-degree fleeing/evading police and two counts first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to the indictment, on or about Jan. 20, 2020, Rosel was allegedly told to stop by Fleming County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Perkins.

However, she allegedly failed to do so and fled at a high rate of speed, “causing a risk of severe injury or death to Deputy Perkins,” according to the indictment.

The indictment said Rosel manifested “extreme indifference to the value of human life, she wantonly engaged in conduct which could have caused serious physical injury or death to unnamed motor vehicle operators when she, while fleeing from law enforcement, caused vehicles to leave the roadway to avoid being struck by her vehicle.”

According to the indictment, each count could result in one to five years incarceration.