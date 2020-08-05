Going up

August 5, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
With the approach of another school year, workers were busy recently getting a new school built for their children within the May’s Lick Amish community. This school is located off Kentucky 560 (Metcalf Mill) and will serve students living in the southern part of Mason County. The present school, Scenic View, is located near Helena.

With the approach of another school year, workers were busy recently getting a new school built for their children within the May’s Lick Amish community. This school is located off Kentucky 560 (Metcalf Mill) and will serve students living in the southern part of Mason County. The present school, Scenic View, is located near Helena.

With the approach of another school year, workers were busy recently getting a new school built for their children within the May’s Lick Amish community. This school is located off Kentucky 560 (Metcalf Mill) and will serve students living in the southern part of Mason County. The present school, Scenic View, is located near Helena.