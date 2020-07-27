Christy Manning named TES principal

July 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
TOLLESBORO — Tollesboro Elementary School has a new principal.

On a post on the Tollesboro Elementary page, Christy Manning announced she would serve as principal beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

“I am excited to serve as principal of Tollesboro Elementary School,” she said. “The 2020-21 school year will make my eighth year as a team member of TES.”

According to Manning, her goal for TES is to become a 5-star elementary school and have all students succeed.

“Tollesboro Elementary provides all students with rigorous instruction and multiple opportunities to succeed at the highest level possible,” she said. “We hold a st of values that provide a positive academic, social and emotional mindset for the growth of all 21st century learners. We want our students to feel empowered to make decisions to help guide their learning.”

Manning said she is looking forward to working with students, parents and the community during the new school year.

“Even though this year will be different than years past, I am committed to make it the best year for students, parents and staff,” she said.

Manning said she is married to Bryan Manning and they have two boys, Carter, 21, and Kenley, 17.

She is replacing Woody Underwood, who recently accepted a position at the Lewis County Board of Education office.

“I will greatly miss being your principal, but will always be available to support TES along with the rest of the county,” he posted on the TES Facebook page. “It has been an amazing six years.”