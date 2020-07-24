Mason, Bracken report new cases

Mason and Bracken counties each have two new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, there are now 47 cases, though information about those have not been released.

According to the Buffalo Trace Health Department Facebook page, anyone who may have come into contact with a door-to-door sales person has potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

“If you have recently been approached by a door-to-door insurance salesman, you may have been exposed to COVID-19,” the post said. “Please call the health department for investigation.”

In Bracken County, there are now 26 cases. One new case is a male over the age of 15 and the other a female over the age of 40.

Other cases in the area include:

— In Lewis County, 26 cases.

— In Fleming County, 41 cases.

— In Robertson County, 2 cases.

In an effort to blunt the growth in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new travel advisory and a pullback on the guidance for mass gatherings.

The new travel advisory recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of eight states – Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas – that are reporting a positive coronavirus testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent. The advisory also includes Mississippi, which is quickly approaching a positive testing rate of 15 percent, and the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico.

Beshear also said the Cabinet for Health and Family Services has issued a new order that pulls back on guidance covering social, non-commercial mass gatherings. On June 29, the original guidance was eased to allow for gatherings of 50 or fewer people. The recent order returns the guidance to allow only for such gatherings of 10 or fewer people. The guidance, which does not apply to weddings, restaurants, retail or other public venues, went into effect Monday.