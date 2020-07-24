Robertson man indicted for strangulation, unlawful imprisonment

July 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

MOUNT OLIVET — A Robertson County man was recently indicted for strangulation and assault.

Derek Michael Finch, 31, was indicted by a Robertson County grand jury on one count first-degree strangulation, one count first-degree unlawful imprisonment, one count first-degree wanton endangerment, one count first-degree assault, one count menacing and one count third-degree terroristic threatening.

According to the indictment, on April 3, 2020, Finch allegedly restrained a female victim “under circumstances which exposed her to a risk of serious physical injury.” Finch also allegedly “without consent, intentionally impeded the normal breathing of circulation of the blood of (female victim) by either applying pressure on (her) throat or neck or blocking (her) nose or mouth.”

Finch was arrested and taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center. His bail was set at $10,000.

The indictment also said, “defendant shall not harass, annoy, telephone, contact or otherwise communicate with (her), either directly or indirectly. Defendant shall stay away from (her) home and stay away from any other location where (she) is likely to be. Defendant shall not use or possess a firearm or other deadly weapon. Defendant shall not possess or consume any alcohol or controlled substances. Defendant shall make all court appearances and shall not commit any further offenses.”

Finch is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 10 at 9:01 a.m. in Robertson Circuit Court.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Matthew Semler.